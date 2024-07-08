American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Purchases $34,019.70 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Software Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. 170,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,697. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $304.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s payout ratio is 129.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Software by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMSWA

About American Software

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.