American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Woodmark

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 183,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in American Woodmark by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $10,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $77.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.