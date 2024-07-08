Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.18.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.96 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

