Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $68.45

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of DAR opened at $36.13 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $502,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.0% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $14,676,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

