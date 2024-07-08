Analysts Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target at $6.29

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Beauty Health stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.57. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.56 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $4,297,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

