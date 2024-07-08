Analyzing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) & Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and Nano Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $35.82 billion 22.68 $14.08 billion $23.25 75.05 Nano Labs $11.06 million 1.08 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 24.10% 35.82% 13.41% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Broadcom and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Broadcom and Nano Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 2 26 0 2.93 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $1,673.04, indicating a potential downside of 4.26%. Given Broadcom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats Nano Labs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Nano Labs

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

