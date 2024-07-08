Analyzing Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Flywire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Flywire -2.63% -1.56% -1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 3 12 1 2.88

Flywire has a consensus target price of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 86.26%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Flywire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flywire $422.84 million 4.71 -$8.57 million ($0.11) -145.73

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

Summary

Flywire beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

