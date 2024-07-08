Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.72) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.98% from the company’s current price.
Angling Direct Trading Down 0.5 %
LON ANG opened at GBX 36.31 ($0.46) on Monday. Angling Direct has a 1 year low of GBX 30.01 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 45 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £28.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,815.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.03.
About Angling Direct
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Angling Direct
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What Makes These 7 Stocks Magnificent?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Meme-Mania Fuels Propels Shares of Koss Corp. (NASDAQ: KOSS)
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.