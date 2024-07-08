Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.72) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.98% from the company’s current price.

Angling Direct Trading Down 0.5 %

LON ANG opened at GBX 36.31 ($0.46) on Monday. Angling Direct has a 1 year low of GBX 30.01 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 45 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £28.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,815.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.03.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

