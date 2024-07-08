Antero Resources Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 163.05 and a beta of 3.39. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

