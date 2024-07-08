Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

