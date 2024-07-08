Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $39.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research firms have commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCUS stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

