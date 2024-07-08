Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,012.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,012.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $333,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,078.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,119 shares of company stock worth $4,117,225 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

