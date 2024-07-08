Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.36.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.14. 234,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,646. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $150.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 114,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $15,109,509.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,230 shares of company stock valued at $150,963,140 in the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 555.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.