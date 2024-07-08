Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARHS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.