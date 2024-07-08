ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 283.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,990,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,109,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $28.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

