ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

