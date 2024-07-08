Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.