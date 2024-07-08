Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells £1,894,660.56 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($64.66), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,396,484.39).

Shares of AHT traded down GBX 18.22 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 5,093.78 ($64.43). 1,044,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,607.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,447.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The firm has a market cap of £22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Ashtead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,437 ($56.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,180 ($78.17).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,749.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($86.01) to GBX 6,500 ($82.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.04) to GBX 5,100 ($64.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.79) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($83.48) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($62.40).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

