Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

