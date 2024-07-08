Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 5,127 shares.The stock last traded at $30.05 and had previously closed at $29.65.
Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $642 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%.
Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.