Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,545 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

ATO stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

