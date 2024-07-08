ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 4.3%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 356,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,001,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

ATRenew Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $599.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.17.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATRenew stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in ATRenew Inc. ( NYSE:RERE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ATRenew comprises 0.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

