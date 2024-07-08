AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 27,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 734,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

