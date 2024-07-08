AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.76. 4,955,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,414,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

