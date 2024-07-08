Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Down 1.7 %

Autoliv stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.