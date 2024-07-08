Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $140,856,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Azenta by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after buying an additional 530,408 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,114,000 after buying an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth $7,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA opened at $52.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

