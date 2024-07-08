AZZ (AZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. AZZ has set its FY25 guidance at $4.50-5.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZZ Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $75.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

