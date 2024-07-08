Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Ball stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ball by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 5.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 834,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

