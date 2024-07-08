Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 8.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $7,479,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

