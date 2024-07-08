Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.24) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.10) target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276 ($3.49).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 224.35 ($2.84) on Monday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.06.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($137,170.07). 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

