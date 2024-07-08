Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,958 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

GOLD opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

