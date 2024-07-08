Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Down 2.8%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.93. Approximately 196,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,040,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.