Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 58,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $1,664,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 549.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

BECN traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $89.79. 159,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,544. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.39. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

