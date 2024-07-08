Ben Bramhall Sells 509,380 Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.98), for a total value of £1,604,547 ($2,029,530.74).

Ben Bramhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £511,868.70 ($647,443.33).

Shares of XPS traded down GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 322 ($4.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £663.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4,685.71 and a beta of 0.49. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 334 ($4.22). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.59%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 12,857.14%.

XPS has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.48) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 315 ($3.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

