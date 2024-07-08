BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.67% of BigCommerce worth $94,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,296,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.86 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $607.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

