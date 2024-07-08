BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

