Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells C$189,609.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$6.22. 151,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIR shares. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

