Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 4,162 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.0% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

