Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 182,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,981,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

BLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $598.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 464,004 shares of company stock worth $1,266,062 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 977.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 371,233 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 8.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

