Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.50. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 147.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after buying an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after buying an additional 250,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

