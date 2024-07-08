Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $125.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $111.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,231 shares of company stock valued at $13,547,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.