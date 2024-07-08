B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $431.80

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 431.80 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 453.10 ($5.73), with a volume of 2107315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443.50 ($5.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BME. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.81) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 573.17 ($7.25).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 522.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,270.17). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.