BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 48,752 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.