BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 57,335 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,239,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,815.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $152.79 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

