BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 62,330 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after acquiring an additional 198,713 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.3 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $158.29 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day moving average is $184.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

