BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 328.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,033 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Cooper Companies by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

