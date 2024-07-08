BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.34% of Rambus worth $22,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,938 shares of company stock worth $1,552,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.