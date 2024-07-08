BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 87,333 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after acquiring an additional 306,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.14 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

