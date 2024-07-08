BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $202.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

