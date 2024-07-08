BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9,716.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,504,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,108,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

